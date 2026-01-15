Turkiye backs Zangazur Corridor according to Azerbaijan’s plans, says FM Hakan Fidan

15 January 2026 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Turkiye hopes to see the Zangazur Corridor implemented in line with Azerbaijan’s expectations.

Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made this statement at a press conference.

Fidan emphasized the corridor’s strategic importance, both in the broader context of the Middle Corridor and regionally for connecting Azerbaijan’s other territories with Nakhchivan.

“Turkiye’s access to the Turkic world and Central Asia via the Middle Corridor is beneficial, and we are actively working on it. When the Armenian Foreign Minister was in the U.S., a document was released that they call TRIPP, while we refer to it as the Zangazur Corridor. We analyzed this document in detail and discussed it with my Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, for nearly two hours to understand Azerbaijan’s perspective, which is very important. We also briefed our President on this matter,” Fidan said.

He added that Ankara’s goal is to finalize the initialled peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, paving the way for normalization between the two countries.

“In the end, we want to continue our path with stability and prosperity. Currently, this political will exists among the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkiye. Armenia still has a few steps to implement. There are upcoming elections in Armenia, and we see Nikol Pashinyan leading in this process. The elections are an important stage, and we support Pashinyan’s constructive stance,” Fidan noted.

Recall that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a connectivity initiative envisaged under the U.S.-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani joint declaration signed in Washington, D.C. The project is expected to unlock strategic economic opportunities, encourage infrastructure investment, and enhance regional connectivity as part of the broader normalization and peace process in the South Caucasus.