National futsal squad to hold training camp in Baku

From January 18 to 24, the Azerbaijan national futsal team will hold a training camp in Baku, Azernews reports.

Head coach Yevgeni Kuksevich has called up a total of 19 futsal players for the preparation process, including four goalkeepers. During the training camp, the national team will play two friendly matches against Denmark on January 22 and 24 at the Baku Sports Palace.

The goalkeepers invited to the camp are Emin Kurdov and Rovshan Huseynli of Araz-Nakhchivan, Javad Mammadov from Baku Fire, and Kamran Hajiyev of Neftchi IK.

The squad also includes field players Adalat Alakbarov, Nurlan Mammadov, Gudrat Gasimzadeh, and Ulvi Aliyev from Araz-Nakhchivan, along with Eldar Zeynalov, Farid Abbasov, Kenan Manafov, Novruz Kazikhanov, Oktay Rustamli, Tofiq Mikayilov, and Murad Guluzadeh of Baku Fire. Completing the list are Emil Hasanzadeh, Farid Atakishiyev, Nihad Ismayilov, and Tofiq Aliyev, who all represent Neftchi IK.

The training camp and the upcoming friendly matches are expected to play an important role in the team’s preparations for future international competitions.

Established in 1994, the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation marks the start of structured futsal in the country with the establishment of its premier league.

The federation is a member of UEFA and FIFA, participating in international competitions like the UEFA Futsal Champions League and the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The Azerbaijan national futsal team has officially participated in competitions since 1995.

The team made its debut in the final stage of the European Championship in 2010 and in the decisive stage of the World Championship in 2016.

In 2010, Azerbaijan finished fourth at the European Championship. Since then, the team has participated in the final stages of continental championships in 2012 (group stage), 2014 (group stage), 2016 (quarterfinals), 2018 (quarterfinals), and 2022 (group stage).

At the club level, the highest achievement has been by "Araz-Nakhchivan" Futsal Club.

The team won UEFA Cup bronze medals in 2010 and 2014. Notably, the UEFA Cup Final Four, considered the most prestigious club-level competition until 2018, was held in Baku in April 2014.

Since the 2018–2019 season, the tournament has been called the UEFA Futsal Champions League.