Saturday August 9 2025

Gold futures see gains amid US tariff rumors

9 August 2025 22:10 (UTC+04:00)
Gold futures price hit an all-time record, rising above $3,500 per ounce in the wake of rumors that the United States imposed a tariff on one-kilogram gold bullion. The price subsequently retreated after the White House promised clarification, Azernews reports.

