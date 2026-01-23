Blue Origin launches Starlink rival project

23 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

American billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, has announced plans to launch 5,408 satellites into orbit to build the TeraWave communications network, targeting corporate users, data centers, and government agencies, Azernews reports.

The company says that the network will provide data transfer rates of up to 6 terabits per second from satellites in low and medium Earth orbit. Deployment is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, marking one of the most ambitious satellite communication projects to date.

According to industry analysts, the TeraWave network will directly compete with SpaceX’s Starlink, which currently operates over 9,000 satellites and serves around 9 million customers worldwide. Blue Origin’s focus on corporate and governmental clients, rather than consumer broadband, could differentiate TeraWave in an increasingly crowded low-orbit satellite market.

Experts note that the project highlights the growing commercialization of space, with private companies racing to build global communication networks. If successful, TeraWave could significantly boost global connectivity, particularly for industries requiring ultra-high-speed, low-latency data links—such as cloud computing, AI, and defense applications.