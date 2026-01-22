EU bans suitcase wrapping for air travelers

22 January 2026 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

To ensure their luggage arrives safely at their destination, many travelers wrap their suitcases in plastic. However, the upcoming EU regulation aims to end this practice in a bid to protect the environment. Whether to safeguard a suitcase from scratches or to prevent it from bursting under pudgy loads, plastic-wrapped luggage has long been a common sight at airports—but that era is coming to an end, Azernews reports.

The EU has declared war on single-use plastics, which are difficult to recycle, generate massive amounts of waste, and contribute to environmental damage. Under the new rules, by 2030, almost all packaging must be recyclable. This includes everyday items such as supermarket fruits or ketchup packets in restaurants. Plastic bags in stores—and even plastic wrapping for suitcases—will be phased out by the same deadline.

The EU’s long-term goal is ambitious: a 15% reduction in packaging waste by 2040. Some airports are already taking steps ahead of the regulation. For instance, Hanover Airport has updated its guidelines, advising travelers not to wrap their luggage in plastic.

Fortunately, there are environmentally friendly alternatives to protect luggage. TSA-approved locks allow travelers to secure their suitcases with a numeric code while still enabling authorities to inspect bags using a universal TSA key. Additionally, reusable protective cases can shield suitcases from scratches, dents, and other damage during transit. Some companies even offer eco-friendly, durable suitcase covers made from recycled materials, providing a sustainable solution for conscientious travelers.

As travelers and airports adapt, the EU’s push to reduce single-use plastics could transform the way we pack and protect our belongings, making travel safer for both people and the planet.