Gas prices spike in EU as winter bites, and what that means for Azerbaijan

23 January 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Natural gas markets are once again on edge. In recent days, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark, Europe’s main wholesale gas price, climbed sharply to about $478 per 1,000 cubic meters, its highest level in roughly six months, representing a roughly 14% daily jump on the back of sudden demand and tightening conditions in storage and supplies.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!