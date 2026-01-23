Iran fires back at Zelensky after Davos remarks, calling him 'clown'

23 January 2026 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran has sharply responded to accusations voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stressing that the country is fully capable of defending itself.

According to Azernews, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the statement in a post on his official “X” account, directly addressing Zelensky’s remarks and calls directed at the international community.

“Zelensky has been rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals and to confront what he calls an unlawful aggression in violation of the UN Charter. At the same time, he openly and unashamedly calls for unlawful U.S. aggression against Iran in violation of the same UN Charter. The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky. Unlike your foreign-backed and mercenary-infested military, we Iranians know how to defend ourselves and have no need to beg foreigners for help”, Araghchi wrote.

The reaction followed Zelensky’s speech at the World Economic Forum, where he accused the international community of remaining passive in the face of protests in Iran and failing to stand with the Iranian people.