Baku brings together regional leaders for clean energy transition discussions

23 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku is hosting a roundtable discussion dedicated to International Clean Energy Day, along with the award ceremony of the Economic Cooperation Organization Clean Energy Centre (ECO-CEC) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026, Azernews reports.

The opening session of the event will feature speeches by Dr. Fariz Ismayilzada, Vice-Rector of ADA University and Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the ECO Clean Energy Centre; Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan; and Igor Garfulic, Acting United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

The event includes a roundtable discussion focusing on clean energy transition and regional cooperation models aimed at accelerating the expansion of renewable energy, followed by the official award ceremony honoring the winners of the Clean Energy Hackathon 2026.