Musk predicts AI will outgrow humanity’s intelligence and abundance is closer than we think

23 January 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Artificial intelligence is expected to surpass human intelligence within the next five years, according to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Musk said the pace of AI development is accelerating rapidly. “The pace of development of artificial intelligence is such that I think AI can be more knowledgeable than any human by the end of next year at the latest,” he noted, as reported by foreign media.

Musk outlined an optimistic vision of the future in which artificial intelligence and robotics are capable of meeting nearly all human needs. He said that robots could soon outnumber people, adding that “almost everyone will own a robot or want to get one,” and emphasised his belief that this technological shift would lead to an abundance of goods and services globally.

He also revealed plans regarding Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots, stating that they are expected to go on sale by the end of next year. According to Musk, the robots are already performing simple tasks in Tesla factories and are expected to handle more complex functions by the end of this year. Initially, their use will be focused on industrial settings, with broader availability following once high standards of safety, reliability, and functionality are ensured.

Musk further argued that the widespread and free global adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics could trigger unprecedented economic growth. “If we have artificial intelligence that is available everywhere, free and equally widespread, then we will witness a truly unprecedented global economic explosion,” he said.

In addition, Musk suggested that technological progress could eventually address the problem of human ageing. He stated that once the underlying causes of ageing are fully understood, solutions could become increasingly clear, potentially extending human lifespan.