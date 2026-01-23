Azernews.Az

Friday January 23 2026

Azerbaijan leads Georgia’s cigarette imports as bilateral trade surges in 2025

23 January 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Last year, Georgia imported cigarettes (containing tobacco) worth 45.3 million USD from Azerbaijan, making it the top supplier of cigarettes to the country, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Azernews reports. This figure was 41 percent higher than in 2024, underscoring strong growth in demand for Azerbaijani tobacco products in the Georgian market.

