Azernews.Az

Friday January 23 2026

Azerbaijan-CIS trade grows for third straight year, reaching $7.635bln

23 January 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-CIS trade grows for third straight year, reaching $7.635bln
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In 2025, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries exceeded $7.635 billion, marking a 10.2 percent increase compared with 2024, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports. The share of CIS trade in Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more