Trump: Big retaliation if Europe sells US assets

23 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump threatened European countries on Thursday with "big retaliation" if they sell US assets, such as bonds. The Danish pension fund announced earlier this week that it will sell the US Treasuries it holds due to "poor US government finances", Azernews reports.

“If they do, they do. But you know, if that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part,” Trump said Thursday during a Fox Business interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “And we have all the cards.”

Trump told Fox News that he expects another "Democrat shutdown" if the two parties cannot agree on government funding. However, he also asserted that the US will "have a budget" and that negotiations are ongoing on healthcare, a key demand for the Democrats.