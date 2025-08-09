Text of Azerbaijan–Armenia Peace Agreement to be published on upcoming days
The initialed text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be made public on the evening of August 11, Azernews reports.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service confirmed the announcement, stating: “In accordance with the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, the initialed text of the agreement will be published on the evening of Monday, August 11.”
The document, aimed at establishing peace and interstate relations between the two countries, was initialed in Washington by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
