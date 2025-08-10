Azernews.Az

Sunday August 10 2025

Tajikistan sees steady increase in oil product imports

10 August 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)
Tajikistan sees steady increase in oil product imports

Tajikistan imported 563,582 tons of oil products from January through June 2025, up 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

