Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Pakistan has welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, calling it a historic moment that reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in bringing a prolonged conflict to a peaceful resolution, Azernews reports.
In a statement on Saturday, the Spokesperson of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump in fostering conflict resolution and promoting peace across various regions of the world.
As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan expressed hope that this agreement will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace - not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire region.
