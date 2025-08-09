Azercosmos, US Embassy explore expanded cooperation in space sector

9 August 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azercosmos and the Embassy of the United States of America in Azerbaijan have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the space industry, Azernews reports.

A meeting took place between the agency’s leadership — part of AZCON Holding — and the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Baku.

The discussions covered the current collaboration between Azercosmos and leading US aerospace company SpaceX, with both sides expressing interest in continuing this partnership in upcoming satellite projects.

The meeting also addressed potential joint events and commercial initiatives between the US government and Azercosmos. Additionally, the parties explored cooperation opportunities between the COSMIK Academy, operating under Azercosmos, and US-based innovation and incubation centers.