Rebrov to call up U-21 players for Ukraine’s World Cup qualifiers
Ukraine’s head coach, Serhiy Rebrov, has confirmed that players from the national under-21 team will be included in the senior squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.
Speaking to Azernews, Rebrov said the young talents must prove themselves at the highest level.
“I can assure you that there will be players from the U-21 team in the senior squad. I believe they are ready to make their debut,” he stated.
Ukraine is set to face Azerbaijan, France, and Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualification stage.
