Azerbaijan U-16 girls’ volleyball team continues preparation for III CIS Games in Uzbekistan

9 August 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s U-16 girls’ national volleyball team has begun the next stage of preparations for the upcoming III CIS Games, set to take place in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

According to the Volleyball Federation’s press service, the training camp will run until August 18 and will feature a series of test matches against Uzbekistan’s junior national team.

These games are expected to help fine-tune the squad’s performance and build competitive momentum ahead of the tournament.