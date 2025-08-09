Massive forest fire erupts at foot of Mount Vesuvius

9 August 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Forest fire has broken out at the foot of Mount Vesuvius in the Campania region of Italy, posing a serious threat to the area’s natural heritage, Azernews reprots.

Authorities have deployed eight aircraft and over a hundred ground personnel to combat the blaze, which is spreading in two directions. The fire is located several kilometers away from residential areas, minimizing immediate danger to the population.

A permanent working group has been established at the prefecture of Naples to coordinate emergency response efforts. The Vesuvius National Park officials described the situation as serious and emphasized the importance of protecting the region’s natural environment.

The spread of the fire has been exacerbated by high temperatures and strong winds, causing flames to reach an altitude of 1,050 meters.

The Civil Protection Department reported that since June 15, Campania has experienced 1,060 fires, which have burned a total of 2,568 hectares of land. Emergency teams continue their efforts to contain the fire and prevent further damage.