UK Foreign Secretary hails Azerbaijan–Armenia peace progress in Washington

9 August 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Congratulations to Armenia and Azerbaijan on the bold steps taken in Washington towards peace. I commend @POTUS ’s vital role in securing this breakthrough. As I told @JDVance , the UK stands ready to support peace in the South Caucasus, as both sides honour their commitments.

Lammy shared his remarks on his official “X” page, commending the role of US President Donald Trump in facilitating the progress.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has congratulated Azerbaijan and Armenia on the decisive steps taken in Washington toward achieving peace, Azernews reports.

