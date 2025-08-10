Banking sector reflects strength of economic vision, institutional confidence
The resilience and growing sophistication of Azerbaijan’s banking sector stand as clear proof of the country’s successful economic policy and the determination of its institutions to build a stable, forward-looking financial system. In a recent report published by international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, the progress made by Azerbaijani banks since 2017 has been highlighted as both substantial and consistent. The agency notes that the overall condition of the sector has significantly improved, with strong fundamentals and reduced risks laying the groundwork for sustainable growth.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!