Russia emphasizes support for South Caucasus stability and Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

9 August 2025 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Maria Zakharova, official spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed Russia’s interest in establishing a zone of stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus, highlighting the comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a key condition, Azernews reports.

Commenting on the agreement reached by the two countries’ leaders in Washington on August 8, Zakharova stated, “We consistently support all efforts that contribute to achieving this main goal for regional security.”

She also positively assessed the Washington meeting, facilitated by the United States, and expressed hope that it would advance the peace agenda. Zakharova emphasized that reconciliation should be integrated regionally, based on a balance of interests and respect for priorities of both parties and neighboring states.