Two dead in small aircraft crash in Spain

9 August 2025 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people have died following the crash of a small aircraft in Pontón de Requena, Valencia, Spain, Azernews reports.

Cadena SER reported that the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire caused by the crash.

The exact cause of the incident is currently unknown, with the Civil Guard launching an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.