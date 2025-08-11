New resettlement caravan departs for Khanyurdu village in Khojaly district

11 August 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A new resettlement caravan has departed for Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district.

Azernews reports that the families relocating to Khanyurdu were previously settled temporarily in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

This phase of the resettlement involves the relocation of 19 families, totalling 62 individuals.

It is worth noting that more than 50,000 people currently reside in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. This population includes not only former internally displaced persons who have returned, but also individuals working on regional development projects, employees of local branches of state institutions, and staff at newly reopened healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy facilities.