Possible postponement of Sabah–Qarabag match in Azerbaijani Premier League
The opening-round clash of the 2025/26 Azerbaijani Premier League between Sabah and Qarabag may be rescheduled, Azernews reports.
The Professional Football League (PFL) announced that the match will be postponed if Qarabag continues its campaign in the UEFA Champions League. This decision would be made in line with international football regulations, which require at least 48 hours between a team’s official matches.
Qarabag recently secured a 1–0 victory over Shkendiya in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round. The return fixture will take place on August 12 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00.
