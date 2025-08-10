Poland welcomes historic declaration agreed by Baku and Yerevan

10 August 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Poland has warmly welcomed the historic declaration agreed upon by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Azernews, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a statement on social media platform X, expressing its satisfaction with the agreement.

The post emphasized that the accord — reached with valuable support from the United States — paves the way for stability and lasting peace in the region, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.