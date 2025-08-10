Poland welcomes historic declaration agreed by Baku and Yerevan
Poland has warmly welcomed the historic declaration agreed upon by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
According to Azernews, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a statement on social media platform X, expressing its satisfaction with the agreement.
The post emphasized that the accord — reached with valuable support from the United States — paves the way for stability and lasting peace in the region, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!