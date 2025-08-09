US, Ukraine, NATO said to hold talks ahead of Alaska summit

9 August 2025 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

High-ranking officials from the United States, Ukraine, and several NATO member states will hold a meeting in London over the weekend in an effort to coordinate their positions ahead of the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports via Axios.

The exact details of the meeting and its participants are still under discussion, according to sources familiar with the matter. Kiev, as well as several NATO countries, raised concerns that Trump could reach an agreement with Putin to end the Ukraine war without consulting them.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that any effort to reach a deal without Ukraine will fail.