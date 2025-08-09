Estonian Foreign Minister praises Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts

9 August 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Historic step between Armenia🇦🇲 and Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 towards peace. I commend both sides’ determination, the US leadership, and partners—including the EU—for their consistent efforts. It is crucial now to fully and timely implement all agreed steps, paving the way for lasting…

Tsahkna expressed his views in a post on his “X” social media account, highlighting the role of the United States, the European Union, and other partners in facilitating the process.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has commended the commitment of Azerbaijan and Armenia in their pursuit of lasting peace, Azernews reports.

