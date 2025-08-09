Maia Sandu praises Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement as a vital step towards ending conflict

9 August 2025 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

The deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan marks an important milestone towards ending decades of hostilities. We congratulate both sides — @presidentaz and @NikolPashinyan — along with @POTUS for helping open the path to peace, reconciliation, and greater prosperity in the region.

In a post on the “X” social network, Sandu congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump for their efforts in paving the way for peace, reconciliation, and greater prosperity in the region.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has expressed her support for the recently signed agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing it as an important milestone towards the cessation of years of military operations, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!