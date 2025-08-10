Montenegro welcomes peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington

10 August 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

“We commend this significant step towards lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” the ministry

“Montenegro welcomes the peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington and expresses gratitude to the United States for its dedicated mediating role,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro said on the X social media platform.

