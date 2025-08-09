Thai soldiers injured by landmine near Cambodia amid fragile ceasefire

9 August 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine while patrolling the border with Cambodia, the Thai army said in a statement on Saturday, days after the two neighbours agreed to a detailed ceasefire following a violent five-day conflict last month, Azernews reports.

One soldier lost a foot and two others were injured after one of them stepped on a landmine as they patrolled an area between Thailand's Sisaket and Cambodia's Preah Vihear provinces on Saturday morning, the Thai army said.

The soldiers are being treated at a hospital, the army said.

Cambodia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident is the third time in a few weeks that Thai soldiers have been injured by mines while patrolling along the border. Two previous similar incidents led to the downgrading of diplomatic relations and triggered five days of violent clashes.

The Southeast Asian neighbours were engaged in deadly border clashes from July 24-28, in the worst fighting between the two in more than a decade. The exchanges of artillery fire and jet fighter sorties claimed at least 43 lives and left over 300,000 people displaced on both sides.