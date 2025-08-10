Neftçi steps up transfer activity, eyes defender Momo Sako
“Neftçi” football club is actively seeking to strengthen its squad by accelerating transfer activities, a source from the club’s press service told Azernews reports.
Despite receiving numerous offers for players, head coach Samir Abasov is focused on adding only selected individuals to the team.
One of the targeted players is Momo Sako, younger brother of Falaye Sako, with whom “Neftçi” has already been in negotiations. The 23-year-old defender currently plays for Portugal’s Vilaverdense club and is reported to be training at Neftçi’s base.
Whether the contract will be signed is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
