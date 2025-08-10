President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to UAE president

10 August 2025 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

On August 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

During the conversation, the leaders noted the friendly and brotherly nature of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE. President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to the UAE and his meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were fondly recalled.

The significance of the Joint Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia under the witness of U.S. President Donald Trump during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, along with other documents, was emphasized. These were highlighted as crucial for ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. The special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving these outcomes was highly appreciated.

President Ilham Aliyev underscored the importance of the bilateral meeting held in Abu Dhabi this July, which contributed to agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and expressed gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated President Aliyev on the achievements, noting their historic significance.

The call also highlighted successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the energy sector, including renewable energy, and the leaders exchanged views on mutual investments.

President Ilham Aliyev invited President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.