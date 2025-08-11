Baku Metro to operate in enhanced mode for FC Qarabag's match

11 August 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Metro, part of AZCON Holding, will operate in an enhanced mode on August 12 due to Qarabag Football Club's UEFA Champions League match, Azernews reports.

In line with the operational plan prepared for mass cultural events held in the capital, an intensified work schedule will be implemented at three stations on match day.

Taking into account the expected high interest from fans, additional measures will be taken at the "Ganjlik" station near the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, as well as at "28 May" and "Narimanov" stations.

To ensure the comfortable transportation of passengers, help them correctly navigate toward the stadium, and return home easily after the match, an additional workforce will be allocated and a duty schedule will be arranged.

Trains will continue to operate according to the summer schedule. If necessary, extra trains will be kept on standby to be deployed.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.