Qarabağ drops three places in Global club rankings

10 August 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani champion Qarabağ has slipped three places in the latest International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) rankings, now standing 134th with 137.25 points, Azernews reports.

Zira experienced a significant drop, falling 42 places to 274th with 84.75 points.

Meanwhile, Araz-Nakhchivan advanced 76 spots to 363rd place, scoring 70.25 points, and Sabah climbed 49 places to 264th with 86 points.

The ranking includes 501 clubs worldwide, with Spanish giants Real Madrid topping the list at 520 points.