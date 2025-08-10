Ministry of Emergency Situations continues fire safety awareness in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

10 August 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continues its work to raise public awareness about fire safety across Azerbaijan, including in territories recently liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

Within its authority, the State Fire Supervision Service of the MES’s Garabagh Regional Fire Supervision Department has been conducting preventive discussions on fire safety with residents, workers, and visitors in these liberated areas.

Awareness activities took place in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, as well as the districts of Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Lachin. The initiatives targeted people living in the liberated territories, those involved in construction, reconstruction, and restoration projects, and citizens visiting forested, open, and agricultural areas for leisure or work. Detailed fire safety rules were explained to all.

The MES once again calls on citizens to strictly observe fire safety regulations in the liberated territories to prevent emergencies and protect lives and property.