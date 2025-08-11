Pashinyan discusses Washington agreements with Iranian president during phone call

11 August 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezekian, during which they discussed the recent agreements reached in Washington, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

Pashinyan emphasized that regional communications will be conducted respecting the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction of countries, and reciprocity.

He also expressed gratitude to Pezekian for his objective assessment of the Washington agreements.

The Armenian Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the Iranian President’s upcoming visit to Yerevan.