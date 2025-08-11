Pashinyan discusses Washington agreements with Iranian president during phone call
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezekian, during which they discussed the recent agreements reached in Washington, Azernews reports via Armenian media.
Pashinyan emphasized that regional communications will be conducted respecting the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction of countries, and reciprocity.
He also expressed gratitude to Pezekian for his objective assessment of the Washington agreements.
The Armenian Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the Iranian President’s upcoming visit to Yerevan.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!