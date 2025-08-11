Bulgaria hails Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement as milestone for regional stability

11 August 2025 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Bulgaria has welcomed the historic agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing it as a clear demonstration of both nations’ goodwill and determination to resolve their decades-long conflict, Azernews reports.

In a statement shared on its official X account, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said:

🇧🇬 Bulgaria welcomes the milestone agreement between 🇦🇲Armenia and 🇦🇿Azerbaijan, successfully hosted by the 🇺🇸USA, as a testament of the good will and commitment of both parties to end decades of conflict. 1/2 — MFA Bulgaria (@MFABulgaria) August 9, 2025

The landmark deal was formalized on August 8 in Washington, where Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a Joint Declaration during trilateral talks.

On the same day, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The ministers also signed a joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calling for the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the termination of the mandate of the OSCE Chair’s Personal Representative on the conflict, and the disbandment of the High-Level Planning Group.

The agreement is being viewed as a turning point in South Caucasus diplomacy, with hopes that it will usher in lasting peace, strengthen economic cooperation, and open a new chapter in regional relations.