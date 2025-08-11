Horrors of hostage-taking and torture detailed in trial of Armenian war crimes

11 August 2025 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On August 11, during proceedings at the Baku Military Court, victim Aybeniz Orujova testified about her ordeal after the Khojaly genocide in 1992, stating that she and her entire family, including her twin sons, were taken hostage two days after the attack, Azernews reports.

Orujova recounted fleeing to the forest during the Khojaly assault and being captured after two days in hiding. She also said several of her relatives, including her brother, were killed. Answering the public prosecutor’s questions, she revealed she was held captive in Khankendi for seven days and was released on March 20, while her twin sons were freed ten days later. “I was tortured a lot while being held hostage. They put a knife to the throats of my twin children and threatened to cut off their heads. They made me suffer like this,” she said.

Another victim, Hafiza Safarova, testified that she and her relatives were taken hostage during the attack on the village of Divanalılar in the Fuzuli region on December 7, 1991. She described being kept in cold conditions and subjected to ill-treatment. During captivity, her father, Karim Safarov, was tortured and killed. Safarova said she was released after seven days in exchange for gasoline and diesel fuel.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens accused of crimes including genocide, war crimes, terrorism, and violations of international law, arising from Armenia's military aggression.