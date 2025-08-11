Azernews.Az

Monday August 11 2025

UFC events to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in seven-year deal

11 August 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
UFC events to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in seven-year deal
Nazrin Abdul
Paramount Skydance Corp. announced Monday that it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), with all events set to stream solely on the Paramount+ platform starting in 2026, Azernews reports, citing the foreign media.

