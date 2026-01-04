Hungary holds urgent energy talks amid Venezuela tensions, Orban warns of oil price risks

4 January 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Developments in Venezuela, where the United States is reportedly conducting a special operation targeting President Nicolas Maduro, could push global oil prices higher, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to Azernews, Orban made the remarks in a post on his Facebook page, noting that the Hungarian government had already held urgent consultations with the country’s energy companies.

“We have consulted with key players in the energy sector to protect the country from the consequences of the Venezuelan crisis that could lead to a rise in oil prices. The Hungarian government is working on this,” Orban wrote.

The prime minister avoided commenting on the political aspects of the US operation in Venezuela, adding that no Hungarian citizens were harmed in the course of the events.