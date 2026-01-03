Maduro and his wife to face criminal charges following New York indictment
Former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face criminal prosecution following an indictment issued in New York, the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said.
Azernews reports that Bondi announced the development in a post on the social media platform X, stating that Maduro and Flores would be held criminally liable in connection with the charges brought against them in New York.
In her post, Bondi emphasized that the couple would soon face “the full force of American justice” on U.S. soil and in American courts.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been detained and removed from the country. Trump said the United States had carried out a “successful large-scale operation” against Venezuela and its leader.
Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess…— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!