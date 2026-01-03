Volcanic earthquakes, tremors continue in northern Philippines

3 January 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Volcanic earthquakes and tremors continued to be recorded at Taal Volcano in Batangas province of Luzon Island in the northern Philippines, local media reported on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), 25 volcanic earthquakes and six volcanic tremors were recorded at the volcano over the past 24 hours, with each tremor lasting between one and seven minutes, local media outlet Inquirer.net reported.

The agency noted that activity levels fluctuated in recent days, after logging 51 volcanic earthquakes and 13 tremors on Thursday.

Taal Volcano, one of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes, remains under close monitoring as authorities continue to assess changes in seismic activity that could signal further unrest.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has extended flight restrictions around Mayon Volcano in the Bicol Region of southeastern Luzon until Sunday, after the volcano was placed under Alert Level 2 due to increased rockfall and ground deformation that could signal a possible eruption.