Cutting taxes on foreign income to lure capital back into system [ANALYSIS]
The recent amendments to the Tax Code can be interpreted as a sign of Azerbaijan’s shift toward a more flexible and pragmatic approach in economic governance. Although the reduction of the tax rate on dividends and other passive income from abroad—from 14% to 5%—may appear to be a technical adjustment, it is in fact a step that could lead to broader economic and institutional outcomes. This change should be seen as an effort to create a healthier balance between the state’s fiscal interests and actual economic behavior.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!