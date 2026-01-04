Azerbaijan represented at Beijing International Art Biennale [PHOTOS]

4 January 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

The 10th International Art Biennale has officially opened in Beijing, bringing together artists and artworks from around the world, Azernews reports.

This year’s biennale is held under the theme “Coexistence” and features more than 600 works from 120 countries. The exhibition showcases paintings, sculptures, photographs, contemporary art pieces, video works, as well as artworks created using modern digital technologies.

Azerbaijan is represented at the biennale by the artwork “Village Wedding” by artist Butunay Hagverdiyev. Organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the work focuses on the guests who bring vibrancy to a traditional wedding ceremony, rather than the bride and groom. Through vivid colors and expressive composition, the artist highlights rural elements of Azerbaijan’s national wedding traditions and presents a poetic image of the simple and hardworking Azerbaijani people.

The artwork has attracted strong interest from Chinese and international artists, as well as visitors to the exhibition.

The biennale is jointly organized by the China Federation of Literature and Art, the China Association of Artists, and the Beijing Municipality, and will run until January 28. The program also includes the 1st International Art Conference, held as part of the broader exhibition.