Spain will not recognize US military intervention in Venezuela

4 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that while Spain did not recognise Nicolas Maduro's government, it will also not recognise the US military intervention in Venezuela, arguing it violates international law and threatens regional stability, Azernews reports.

"Spain did not recognise Maduro's regime. But neither will it recognise an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region towards a future of uncertainty and warmongering," Sanchez said on X.

He also called for de‑escalation and dialogue to resolve the crisis.