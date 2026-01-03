Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's sugar exports increase

3 January 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
During January–November last year, Azerbaijan exported 79.8 thousand tons of sugar, according to official data, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

