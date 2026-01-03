Meteorology service issues yellow warning for strong winds in Baku, Absheron, and several regions
The National Hydrometeorology Service has issued a yellow alert for strong winds expected on January 4 in Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and several other regions, Azernews reports.
According to the Service, westerly winds will blow in Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and the districts of Dashkasan, Ganja, Samukh, Goranboy, Naftalan, Neftchala, Khizi, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Shaki, Shamakhi, and Gobustan. Wind speeds are expected to reach 13.9–20.7 meters per second.
Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially in exposed areas, and secure any loose objects that could be affected by the strong winds.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!