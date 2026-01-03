AHIK organizes New Year festivities for children in Baku [PHOTOS]

3 January 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK) is holding a series of festive celebrations in Baku for children in connection with December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

AHIK told Azernews that the events are aimed at ensuring children enjoy their leisure time in a meaningful and engaging way, while creating a joyful atmosphere and lasting memories for young participants. The festively decorated venues, adorned with colorful lights and New Year-themed ornaments, have attracted significant interest from children thanks to specially designed entertainment programs.

The cheerful interactions of Father Frost and the Snow Maiden, along with dancing around the New Year tree together with children, added to the festive spirit and brought smiles to young faces.

Vibrant musical performances and entertaining stage shows further heightened the holiday mood. Children, particularly those entrusted to society as the legacy of fallen heroes, enjoyed themselves freely in a caring and warm environment, experiencing moments of genuine happiness.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan’s trade unions are organizing similar celebrations for orphans and children deprived of parental care at children’s homes and boarding schools across various cities and regions of the country.