President Trump announces capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife [PHOTO]

3 January 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the United States Donald J. Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured and removed from the country. The statement was made via Trump’s official account on the social media platform Truth Social, Azernews reports.

In his post, Trump declared:

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement has sparked immediate global attention due to its geopolitical significance. Trump emphasized that the operation was conducted in coordination with U.S. law enforcement agencies and promised further details at a scheduled press conference.

As of now, no official statements have been released by Venezuelan authorities. The international community is closely monitoring developments surrounding this unprecedented event.